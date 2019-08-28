Reviewing Hawkins Inc. (HWKN)’s and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. 40 0.85 N/A 2.28 19.14 Avantor Inc. 18 1.61 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hawkins Inc. and Avantor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hawkins Inc. and Avantor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hawkins Inc. are 2.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Avantor Inc. has 1.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hawkins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avantor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.4% of Hawkins Inc. shares and 62.2% of Avantor Inc. shares. Hawkins Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Avantor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64% Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31%

For the past year Hawkins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avantor Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hawkins Inc. beats Avantor Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.