Reviewing Hawkins Inc. (HWKN)’s and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s results

Both Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. 40 0.85 N/A -1.65 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 77 2.33 N/A 6.23 11.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hawkins Inc. and Albemarle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -4.3% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.8 beta means Hawkins Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Albemarle Corporation has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hawkins Inc. Its rival Albemarle Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Hawkins Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hawkins Inc. and Albemarle Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Albemarle Corporation is $100.5, which is potential 34.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hawkins Inc. and Albemarle Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 99.3%. Insiders held 1.3% of Hawkins Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.04% -2.86% -6.43% -1.29% 17.67% -8.62% Albemarle Corporation -4.13% -15.41% -14.87% -32.04% -29.89% -9.72%

For the past year Hawkins Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Albemarle Corporation.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats Hawkins Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.