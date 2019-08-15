Reviewing Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional Airlines company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has 94.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.15% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 21.71% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.20% 7.20% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Holdings Inc. N/A 28 5.63 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.86 2.51

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $32, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. As a group, Regional Airlines companies have a potential upside of 23.29%. Based on the data shown earlier, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Holdings Inc. -8.97% -6% -6.51% -15.59% -34.7% -1.59% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Hawaiian Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.69 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and New York City, New York; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Beijing, China, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 8 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 2 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 3 ATR42 aircraft. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, the State of Hawai'i.