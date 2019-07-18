Reviewing Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)’s and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)’s results

Both Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 40 1.69 N/A 1.76 23.69 El Paso Electric Company 58 2.98 N/A 2.38 24.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and El Paso Electric Company. El Paso Electric Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than El Paso Electric Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and El Paso Electric Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. In other hand, El Paso Electric Company has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and El Paso Electric Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a -26.04% downside potential. On the other hand, El Paso Electric Company’s potential downside is -14.59% and its consensus target price is $56.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, El Paso Electric Company is looking more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and El Paso Electric Company are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 96.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.82% 0.8% 11.13% 11.16% 23.74% 14.01% El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27%

For the past year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was less bullish than El Paso Electric Company.

Summary

El Paso Electric Company beats Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.