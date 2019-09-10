Reviewing Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishing Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has 95.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 95.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0.00% 9.70% 5.70% Industry Average 2.78% 20.20% 8.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. N/A 20 13.89 Industry Average 104.32M 3.75B 17.90

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 4.25 2.00 2.41

The competitors have a potential upside of 16.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. -2.42% 5.35% -6.5% -10.26% -4.84% -3.57% Industry Average 5.22% 8.63% 26.19% 14.44% 8.16% 24.26%

For the past year Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. are 1.8 and 0.9. Competitively, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s competitors have 1.30 and 0.48 for Current and Quick Ratio. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s competitors are 8.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. The company was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.