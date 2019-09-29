Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.17 N/A 0.48 21.25 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.