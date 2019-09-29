Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|3.17
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
