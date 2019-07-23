Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|11
|4.10
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 17.51%. Insiders owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
