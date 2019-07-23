Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 11 4.10 N/A 0.79 13.21 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 17.51%. Insiders owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.