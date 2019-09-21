Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)’s results

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.23 N/A 0.48 21.25 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.30 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 highlights Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.