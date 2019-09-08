Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.22 N/A 0.48 21.25 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.65 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Hennessy Advisors Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.