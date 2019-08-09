Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.04 N/A 0.48 21.25 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.90 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.