Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s results

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.18
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|12
|13.53
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. About 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|1.71%
|5.43%
|8.04%
|14.06%
|8.25%
|12.87%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
