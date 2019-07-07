Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s results

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.18 N/A 0.79 13.21 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. About 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.