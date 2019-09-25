Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 49.8%. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.