Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.19
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and CM Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 49.8%. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.