Reviewing Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)’s and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.84 N/A -0.02 0.00 NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Harvard Bioscience Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harvard Bioscience Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7% NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.49 shows that Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, NeuroMetrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Harvard Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares and 10.5% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares. 7.2% are Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. was less bearish than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.