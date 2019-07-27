Reviewing Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)’s and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.83 N/A -0.02 0.00 Cantel Medical Corp. 74 3.78 N/A 1.78 37.85

Demonstrates Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.7% Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 11.9% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harvard Bioscience Inc. Its rival Cantel Medical Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. Cantel Medical Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 89.8%. Insiders owned 4.9% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.8% are Cantel Medical Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. -16.3% -47.38% -36.89% -42.96% -52.86% -27.36% Cantel Medical Corp. -4.69% -0.82% -18.62% -20.1% -45.9% -9.55%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cantel Medical Corp.

Summary

Cantel Medical Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.