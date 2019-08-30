Reviewing Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)’s and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s results

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.79 N/A -0.02 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 245 4.02 N/A 4.80 52.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Becton Dickinson and Company has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Becton Dickinson and Company on the other hand boasts of a $271.5 consensus target price and a 6.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61% and 88.8%. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance while Becton Dickinson and Company has 12.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.