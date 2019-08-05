Reviewing Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 24 0.97 N/A 1.49 15.73 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harsco Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.11 beta means Harsco Corporation’s volatility is 111.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Uranium Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harsco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Uranium Energy Corp. which has a 15.4 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harsco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Harsco Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation’s average target price is $34, while its potential upside is 61.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares and 35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares. About 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year Harsco Corporation had bullish trend while Uranium Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.