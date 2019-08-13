Reviewing Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s results

This is a contrast between Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.78 N/A 1.49 15.73 NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harsco Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Harsco Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Harsco Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 NexGen Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation has an average target price of $34, and a 89.42% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harsco Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 33.89% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54%

For the past year Harsco Corporation has 18.13% stronger performance while NexGen Energy Ltd. has -18.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Harsco Corporation beats NexGen Energy Ltd.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.