Reviewing Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD)’s results

We are comparing Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.76 N/A 1.49 15.73 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Harsco Corporation and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Harsco Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 111.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harsco Corporation and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 18.01% respectively. About 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35%

For the past year Harsco Corporation has 18.13% stronger performance while Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has -37.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Harsco Corporation beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.