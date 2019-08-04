Reviewing Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harsco Corporation
|24
|0.97
|N/A
|1.49
|15.73
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|3
|0.25
|N/A
|0.80
|2.65
In table 1 we can see Harsco Corporation and Hi-Crush Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hi-Crush Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Harsco Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Harsco Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hi-Crush Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harsco Corporation
|0.00%
|53.8%
|8.4%
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Harsco Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hi-Crush Inc. has a 1.91 beta which is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harsco Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Hi-Crush Inc. has 1.5 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Harsco Corporation and Hi-Crush Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harsco Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Harsco Corporation has a 61.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $34.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harsco Corporation
|-10.18%
|-14.35%
|5.53%
|10.66%
|-4.83%
|18.13%
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|4.46%
|-17.58%
|-38.84%
|-51.04%
|-86.16%
|-41.06%
For the past year Harsco Corporation had bullish trend while Hi-Crush Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Harsco Corporation beats Hi-Crush Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
