Reviewing Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 24 0.97 N/A 1.49 15.73 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.80 2.65

In table 1 we can see Harsco Corporation and Hi-Crush Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hi-Crush Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Harsco Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Harsco Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hi-Crush Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Harsco Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hi-Crush Inc. has a 1.91 beta which is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harsco Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Hi-Crush Inc. has 1.5 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Harsco Corporation and Hi-Crush Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Hi-Crush Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation has a 61.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $34.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Harsco Corporation had bullish trend while Hi-Crush Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats Hi-Crush Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.