Reviewing Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s results

Both Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.97 N/A 1.49 15.73 Cameco Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Harsco Corporation and Cameco Corporation. Cameco Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Harsco Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Harsco Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Harsco Corporation is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.11. In other hand, Cameco Corporation has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Harsco Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cameco Corporation are 2.6 and 1.7 respectively. Cameco Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Harsco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Harsco Corporation and Cameco Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cameco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Harsco Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 66.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harsco Corporation and Cameco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 70.1%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Harsco Corporation shares. Comparatively, Cameco Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Harsco Corporation has 18.13% stronger performance while Cameco Corporation has -19.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats Cameco Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.