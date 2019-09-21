Reviewing Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)’s and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s results

As Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health Inc. 6 3.06 N/A 1.00 7.77 Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harrow Health Inc. and Summit Therapeutics plc. Summit Therapeutics plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harrow Health Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Harrow Health Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Summit Therapeutics plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harrow Health Inc. and Summit Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 168.6% 69.2% Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Harrow Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Summit Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of Harrow Health Inc. shares. Competitively, Summit Therapeutics plc has 48.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2% Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78%

For the past year Harrow Health Inc. has stronger performance than Summit Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Harrow Health Inc. beats Summit Therapeutics plc.