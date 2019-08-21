Reviewing Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)’s and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s results

Both Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harrow Health Inc.
|6
|2.86
|N/A
|1.00
|7.77
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Harrow Health Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Harrow Health Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harrow Health Inc.
|0.00%
|168.6%
|69.2%
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Harrow Health Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.8% and 0% respectively. Harrow Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harrow Health Inc.
|0.65%
|-3.13%
|70.33%
|29.17%
|231.2%
|36.2%
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|-13.38%
|-2.86%
|3.48%
|-37.7%
|-25.63%
|13.33%
For the past year Harrow Health Inc. has stronger performance than ESSA Pharma Inc.
Summary
Harrow Health Inc. beats ESSA Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
