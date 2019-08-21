Reviewing Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)’s and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s results

Both Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health Inc. 6 2.86 N/A 1.00 7.77 ESSA Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harrow Health Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Harrow Health Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 168.6% 69.2% ESSA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harrow Health Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.8% and 0% respectively. Harrow Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2% ESSA Pharma Inc. -13.38% -2.86% 3.48% -37.7% -25.63% 13.33%

For the past year Harrow Health Inc. has stronger performance than ESSA Pharma Inc.

Summary

Harrow Health Inc. beats ESSA Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.