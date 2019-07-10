Reviewing Harris Corporation (HRS)’s and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s results

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation 167 6.33 N/A 7.27 25.24 Viasat Inc. 78 2.45 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harris Corporation and Viasat Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harris Corporation and Viasat Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Viasat Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Harris Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. In other hand, Viasat Inc. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harris Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Viasat Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Harris Corporation and Viasat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Harris Corporation has a 5.57% upside potential and an average price target of $199.67. Viasat Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $76 average price target and a -9.06% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Harris Corporation is looking more favorable than Viasat Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Harris Corporation shares and 0% of Viasat Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.37% of Harris Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3% Viasat Inc. -2.11% 3.69% 20.25% 26% 42.42% 52.23%

For the past year Harris Corporation was less bullish than Viasat Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Harris Corporation beats Viasat Inc.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.