Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

This is a contrast between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 81.27 N/A -1.50 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,144,557,073.60% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.