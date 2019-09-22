Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 79.99 N/A -1.50 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $4.33, while its potential upside is 466.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 36.1%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.