Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|79.57
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
Liquidity
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 10.4% respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.