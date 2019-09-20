Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 79.57 N/A -1.50 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 10.4% respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.