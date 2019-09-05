Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.94 N/A -1.50 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 32.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 12.4% respectively. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.