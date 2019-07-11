Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 91.81 N/A -1.15 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.26 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13 and 13 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a 55.73% upside potential and an average price target of $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.