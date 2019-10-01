Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,396,551.72% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 280,744,777.48% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 99.8%. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.