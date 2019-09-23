Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s results

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.25 N/A -1.50 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.