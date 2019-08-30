Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.63 N/A -1.50 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 998.14 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 62.40% at a $23.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 5.2% respectively. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.