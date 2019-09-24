Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|83.81
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.04
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
