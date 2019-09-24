Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.