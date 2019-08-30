Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.59 N/A -1.50 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 62.29% at a $23.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 653.01%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 18.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.