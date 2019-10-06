Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s results

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 67,552,447.55% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.