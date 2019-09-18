Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 81.79 N/A -1.50 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 124.36 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, NewLink Genetics Corporation which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 34.6%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.