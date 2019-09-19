Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 81.79 N/A -1.50 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.77 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus price target and a 82.03% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.