Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|9.66M
|-1.50
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|21.91M
|-2.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|69,848,156.18%
|0%
|0%
|KemPharm Inc.
|2,366,090,712.74%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Liquidity
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of KemPharm Inc. is $1.05, which is potential 50.00% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
