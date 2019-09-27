Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.91M -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,848,156.18% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 2,366,090,712.74% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of KemPharm Inc. is $1.05, which is potential 50.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.