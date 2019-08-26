Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.53 N/A -1.50 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.23 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 77.49%. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus target price and a 170.69% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.