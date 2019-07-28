Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.94 N/A -1.15 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.02 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.77%. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 766.14%. The results provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 11.3%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.