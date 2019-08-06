Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

This is a contrast between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 80.88 N/A -1.50 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.49% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 30.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.