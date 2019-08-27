Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.02 N/A -1.50 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.89 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 65.61% at a $23.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.