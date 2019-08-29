Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

We are comparing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.63 N/A -1.50 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.40% and an $23.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.