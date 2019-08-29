Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

We are comparing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|83.63
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.40% and an $23.5 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.
