Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 67.39 N/A -1.50 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 101.54% at a $23.5 average price target. Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $42.33, with potential upside of 60.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.