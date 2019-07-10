Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 91.81 N/A -1.15 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, and a 55.73% upside potential. On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -76.61% and its consensus target price is $0.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance while Advaxis Inc. has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.