Reviewing Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s results

As Gold businesses, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 SSR Mining Inc. 13 3.97 N/A 0.12 129.41

In table 1 we can see Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and SSR Mining Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A -1.27 beta indicates that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SSR Mining Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, SSR Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3 Quick Ratio. SSR Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and SSR Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s downside potential currently stands at -17.76% and an $2.5 average price target. On the other hand, SSR Mining Inc.’s potential downside is -10.12% and its average price target is $14.75. The information presented earlier suggests that SSR Mining Inc. looks more robust than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares and 66.8% of SSR Mining Inc. shares. Insiders held 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has stronger performance than SSR Mining Inc.

Summary

SSR Mining Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.