Reviewing Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s and Its Competitors results

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has 30% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.20% -13.30% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

$4.1 is the average price target of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, with a potential upside of 29.54%. The competitors have a potential upside of 118.86%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s competitors have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -1.27 shows that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s rivals’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s rivals beat Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.