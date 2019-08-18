Reviewing Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s results

We are contrasting Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 Gold Fields Limited 4 1.65 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s -1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 227.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Gold Fields Limited’s -0.87 beta is the reason why it is 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Gold Fields Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Gold Fields Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Gold Fields Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Gold Fields Limited 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -15.82% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited with consensus price target of $2.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Gold Fields Limited is $4, which is potential -25.79% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited seems more appealing than Gold Fields Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Gold Fields Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has weaker performance than Gold Fields Limited

Summary

Gold Fields Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.