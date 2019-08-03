Reviewing Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)’s and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s results

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.72 N/A -0.21 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 18.24 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harmonic Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harmonic Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmonic Inc. Its rival Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Harmonic Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Harmonic Inc. is $7.67, with potential upside of 4.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% are Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Harmonic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.