Reviewing Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)’s and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s results

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 5 1.30 N/A -0.21 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.76 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Harmonic Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Harmonic Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that Harmonic Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Extreme Networks Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harmonic Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Harmonic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Harmonic Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harmonic Inc.’s upside potential is 20.56% at a $6.92 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harmonic Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 81.3%. About 3.6% of Harmonic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.79% -1.59% 4.51% -6.08% 48.27% 17.8% Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has stronger performance than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

Harmonic Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.