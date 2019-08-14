Reviewing Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)’s and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.63 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.50 N/A 2.74 20.23

In table 1 we can see Harmonic Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Harmonic Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Harmonic Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harmonic Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cisco Systems Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Cisco Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Harmonic Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Harmonic Inc. has a 11.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.67. Competitively Cisco Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $55.7, with potential upside of 5.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Harmonic Inc. looks more robust than Cisco Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares and 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cisco Systems Inc. has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year Harmonic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Harmonic Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.